HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) dropped as much as 4.7 percent on Monday morning after Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways bought 9.6 percent stake.

FILE PHOTO- A passenger plane of Cathay Pacific Airways parks at the airport in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Hong Kong’s Kingboard Chemical Holdings (0148.HK) on Monday said it had agreed to sell its 9.6 percent stake in Cathay Pacific Airways to Qatar Airways for HK$5.16 billion (506.01 million pounds).