FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 19, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated a day ago

Irish Central Bank directs CBL insurance Europe to cease writing business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Central Bank on Monday directed CBL Insurance Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of New Zealand’s CBL Corp Ltd (CBL.NZ), to cease writing new business with immediate effect while it works through a number of supervisory issues.

    CBL Insurance Europe, which underwrites construction-related insurance, continues to operate and existing policies continue to remain in force, the central bank said in a statement.

    CBL Insurance Europe is registered in Ireland and authorised to write business in Ireland and on a freedom of services basis in Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Britain.

    Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Adrian Croft

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.