FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CDB Financial Leasing looks to buy 14 aircraft for £1.15 billion
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 17, 2017 / 1:14 AM / 2 days ago

CDB Financial Leasing looks to buy 14 aircraft for £1.15 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd (1606.HK) said it looked to buy a total of 14 new Airbus A320neo aircraft from Go Airlines (India) Ltd for an aggregate list price of $1.52 billion (£1.15 billion), and lease each aircraft back to the airline upon delivery.

The aircraft and commercial vehicle lessor has agreed to buy five aircraft, for delivery by end of 2017, for an aggregate list price of $542 million, and intends to buy another nine aircraft for $975.6 million, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a filing late on Thursday.

The deal, which will be funded through cash on hand, loans and borrowings, will enable the company to build its balance sheet by investing in modern, efficient, and in-demand aircraft, it added.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.