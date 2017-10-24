Deal between CEFC and Russia's Rosneft does not hinge on VTB financing - VTB

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A deal between CEFC China Energy and Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) does not depend on whether VTB (VTBR.MM) provides financing to CEFC, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday.

Kostin was speaking on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

CEFC China Energy is in talks with VTB to raise around $5 billion in loans to finance the acquisition of a stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), a banking source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.