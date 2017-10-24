FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deal between CEFC and Russia's Rosneft does not hinge on VTB financing - VTB
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2017 / 1:14 PM / Updated a day ago

Deal between CEFC and Russia's Rosneft does not hinge on VTB financing - VTB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A deal between CEFC China Energy and Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) does not depend on whether VTB (VTBR.MM) provides financing to CEFC, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday.

Kostin was speaking on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

CEFC China Energy is in talks with VTB to raise around $5 billion in loans to finance the acquisition of a stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), a banking source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Soloyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.