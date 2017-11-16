FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft board approves oil deal with China's CEFC - source
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 16, 2017 / 11:14 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Rosneft board approves oil deal with China's CEFC - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has approved a 2018 deal to supply CEFC China Energy about 12 million tonnes of crude oil as part of the Chinese firm’s $9.1 billion investment in the Russian oil major, a Chinese source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Of the total supply, CEFC expects to receive 8 to 10 million tonnes of ESPO crude from Russia’s Far East, said the source, in a deal that will make the Chinese firm a dominant player in the ESPO crude market and may enable it to challenge dominant Western oil traders like Vitol and Trafigura.

The source, who declined to be named due to not being authorized to speak to media, said the rest of the supply will be Urals grade and a smaller amount of Sokol crude.

“CEFC received informal notification today that the supply agreement has been approved by Rosneft’s board of directors,” said the source.

CEFC will start receiving oil from January, with volumes estimated at around 2 million tonnes for the first quarter, with volumes set to rise from April to 4 million tonnes each quarter.

A CEFC spokesman couldn’t immediately comment. Rosneft has not replied to Reuters’ written request for comments.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olga Yagova in Moscow; Editing by Josephine Mason and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.