EU regulators to investigate Blackstone, Celanese acetate tow merger
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 4 days ago

EU regulators to investigate Blackstone, Celanese acetate tow merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into private equity firm Blackstone’s (BX.N) plan to combine its acetone tow with that of U.S. speciality material company Celanese (CE.N).

FILE PHOTO -- The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The companies unveiled the proposed merger of the world’s No. 2 and 3 players in June, which would make it the new market leader in the supply of the material used in cigarette filters.

The European Commission said the deal may reduce competition in the acetate tow market, with the other two major rivals Eastman and Daicel unable to exert competitive pressure.

It said there was a greater likelihood of tacit coordination between tow suppliers as a result of the deal. The EU competition enforcer will decide by March 5 whether to clear or block the deal.

The companies can offer concessions to allay the regulatory concerns.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

