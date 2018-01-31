FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 7:28 AM / 2 days ago

Centamin posts fall in 2017 core profit on lower output, higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Centamin (CEY.L) posted a 13 percent fall in core profit in 2017 on Wednesday as gold production fell and costs rose but the miner declared a final dividend.

The London-listed miner, which operates one mine in Egypt, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $326 million in the year ending Dec. 31.

    Gold production slipped 1 percent to 544,658 ounces but was above a target of 540,000 ounces, Centamin said in a statement.

    The company declared a full year dividend of 10 U.S. cents per share, bringing 2017’s total dividend to 12.5 cents per share.

    Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
