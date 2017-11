LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Centrica (CNA.L) said it expects to produce up to 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of cushion gas from its Rough storage site in the second half of 2017.

“Cushion gas production from the Rough asset has been stronger than expected,” the company said in a trading update on Thursday.

“As a result, the business is now expected to be profitable in H2 2017 and be close to breakeven for the full year,” it said.