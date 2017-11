LONDON (Reuters) - British utility Centrica (CNA.L) is not considering a spin-off of its British retail energy arm, CEO Iain Conn said on Monday.

“We believe we can have an attractive energy business in the UK,” Conn said on a conference call.

Rivals SSE (SSE.L) and Innogy (IGY.DE) this month announced plans to merge and list their British retail units in a separate joint venture.