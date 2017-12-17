Chile's Guillier concedes presidency to Pinera

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Centre-left presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier conceded the Chilean presidency to billionaire conservative Sebastian Pinera on Sunday, as Chile followed other South American nations making a political turn to the right.

Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier gives a speech to concede defeat after Chile's presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

With 96.31 percent of votes counted in the world’s top copper producer, former president and market favourite Pinera had won 54.57 percent of ballots, according to electoral agency Servel. Guillier had 45.43 percent.

Guillier recognised a “harsh defeat” but urged Pinera to continue with outgoing centre-left President Michelle Bachelet’s reforms.