Chile President elect says will form broad cabinet
December 18, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a day ago

Chile President elect says will form broad cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s President-elect Sebastian Pinera said on Monday he would work to form a “broad cabinet, of continuity and change,” as he sought to strike a tone of conciliation a day after his resounding defeat of centre-left Alejandro Guillier.

FILE PHOTO - Presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera gestures after winning the presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Pinera said current President Michelle Bachelet, also of the centre-left, had confirmed plans to send a bill to reform Chile’s dictatorship-era constitution before her term ends in March. Pinera said he was in agreement “of perfecting it but in a climate of unity.”

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

