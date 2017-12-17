FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chilean conservative Pinera seen winning presidency - media forecast
December 17, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 2 days ago

Chilean conservative Pinera seen winning presidency - media forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Billionaire former President Sebastian Pinera will likely win Chile’s presidential election on Sunday, Radio Bio-Bio forecast, a result that would likely usher in more market friendly policies in the world’s top copper producer.

Chilean presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera with his grandchildren and his wife Cecilia Morel speaks to the media after voting in a public school during the presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Pinera, a conservative, was seen taking 54.8 percent of the vote, the local broadcaster said after polls closed, with centre-left candidate Alejandro Guillier with 45.2 percent in the contest to take over from President Michelle Bachelet.

The exit poll from Radio Bio-Bio, a well-known broadcaster, was the most accurate in Chile’s first round presidential vote in November.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
