Chile's President-Elect Pinera places $1.2 billion in blind trusts

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Conservative Chilean President-Elect Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday he placed $1.2 billion of his family’s wealth in blind trusts as he prepares to take office on Sunday, replacing socialist President Michelle Bachelet.

Chilean president elect Sebastian Pinera speaks to the media during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Pinera, a former president and business mogul, said he charged four fund managers with administrating some $665 million in wealth as required by Chilean law. He said he voluntarily placed $504 million more in two other blind trusts even though it was not required.