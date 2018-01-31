FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World News
January 31, 2018 / 10:26 AM / a day ago

May says committed to deepening relationship with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday in Beijing that she is committed to deepening Britain’s relationship with China in light of Brexit and would explore all options for a future trade relationship.

Slideshow (3 Images)

May made the comments speaking alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a three-day state visit to China where she is accompanied by business people from sectors where Britain feels it can capitalize on China’s growing middle class consumers.

The two countries have also agreed to lift a ban on British beef exports to China in six months, May said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and William James; Editing by Nick Macfie; Writing by Christian Shepherd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.