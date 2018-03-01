Factbox - CEFC China Energy's global energy, financial assets

(Reuters) - CEFC China Energy, whose chairman is being investigated for suspected economic crimes, is a rapidly growing oil and finance conglomerate with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China’s energy giants.

FILE PHOTO - A CEFC logo is seen at CEFC China Energy's Shanghai headquarter in Shanghai, China September 14, 2016. Picture taken September 14, 2016. REUTERS/ Aizhu Chen

Its debts and lack of transparency over ownership and financing have drawn scrutiny among international bankers and some regulators. CEFC last year agreed to buy a $9.1 billion (6.62 billion pounds) stake in the Russian oil major Rosneft.

Here is a look at the private finance-to-energy conglomerate’s sprawling global assets from the Czech Republic to Chad to the United Arab Emirates:

CZECH REPUBLIC:

—In March 2016, agreed to raise its stake in the Czech-Slovak J&T Finance Group to 50 percent from 9.9 percent for 980 mln euros ($1.04 bln).

The European Central Bank gave the green light for the deal last September, but the Czech National Bank last month rejected the transaction in an initial ruling because of a lack of information about the origin of the funding for the deal.

—Owns stakes in brewery group Lobkowicz PLG.PR and football club Slavia Praha.

—Owns 49.9-percent stake in airline Travel Service. Travel Service this week announced it was raising its stake in the national carrier Czech Airlines to nearly 100 percent.

—CEFC and Penta Investments, a Czech-Slovak financial group, have made a joint bid for Time Warner’s (TWX.N) Central European Media Enterprises (CME) (CETV.O).

—Owns the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Le Palais hotel, the Florentinum office complex, and another historical building, formerly known as Zivnobanka, all in downtown Prague.

—In August last year, acquired Zdas, a Czech producer of machine tools.

ENERGY ASSETS:

—Agreed last September to acquire 14.16 percent stake in Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) for $9.1 billion. Executives say deal likely to close in the first half of this year. CEFC plans to raise $5.1 billion from Russian bank VTB for bridge loans and was in talks with China Development Bank to refinance the short-term credit from VTB.

—Since start of 2018, has been a major marketer of Russian crude oil after winning an annual supply deal with Rosneft to buy some 12 million tonnes of Russian oil.

—Won in February 2017 a 4-percent stake for $900 million in a giant onshore field majority-owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

—Agreed in February 2017 to take a 25-percent stake in a $566 million crude oil terminal, storage project in east China.

—Signed a deal in December 2016 with KMGI, a unit of the Kazakh state oil and gas firm KazMunayGaz KMGZ.KZ to proceed with a $680 million deal. The assets acquired include the Romanian oil group Rompetrol, which owns Petromidia, the operator of Romania’s biggest oil refinery, at the port of Constanta. The deal has not been closed.

—Operates a 17.6 million-barrel oil reserve facility in Yangpu on Hainan, CEFC’s first major domestic oil asset.

—Has a 3.8 million barrel storage site in Rizhao, Shandong.

—Plans a 63-million barrel storage facility in the United Arab Emirates in a joint venture with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

—Bought a 35-percent stake in oil and gas blocks in Chad from Chinese Petroleum Corp of Taiwan for about $110 million.

—Agreed with Russia’s Gazprom in July 2015 to invest three oilfields in the Baikal project in East Siberia.

—Plans to build a petrochemical complex in South China using liquefied petroleum gas and condensate to make petrochemicals, local media reported last November.

FINANCIAL SECTOR:

—Scrapped deal to buy 20-percent stake in the U.S. financial services company Cowen (COWN.O) due to delays and uncertainty in securing approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

—Plans to launch in 2018 its own bank with a registered capital of 5 billion yuan.