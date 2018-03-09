China's Huarong Asset buys 36.2 percent stake in CEFC China unit - filing

BEIJING (Reuters) - State-controlled Chinese asset manager Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd has bought a 36.2 percent stake in the subsidiary of CEFC China Energy that is acquiring a $9.1 billion stake in Russia’s Rosneft, a filing by the CEFC subsidiary showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of China Huarong Asset Management Co are seen during a finance expo in Beijing, in this October 30, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/China Daily/File Photo

A subsidiary of asset manager Huarong acquired the stake in CEFC Hainan in two tranches, in December and in February, the filing by CEFC Hainan showed.

CEFC and CEFC Hainan did not immediately comment.