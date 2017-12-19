FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deadly fire at China's Shandong Rike Chemical factory - state media
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 7:56 AM / Updated a day ago

Deadly fire at China's Shandong Rike Chemical factory - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Shandong province owned by Shandong Rike Chemical Co Ltd on Tuesday, official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on its mobile phone app.

Photos on the CCTV website showed smoke billowing from the factory.

Seven people died and four others were injured at the factory in Weifang city, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing a city government statement.

Xinhua did not identify the company.

The blaze started at 9:20 a.m. and has been extinguished.

Cause under investigation.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijings News Monitoring

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
