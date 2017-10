BEIJING (Reuters) - Overseas assets held by China are currently worth $6 trillion (£4.56 trillion), Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said on Thursday.

China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan attends a news conference of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) trade ministers meeting in Shanghai, China August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Irrational overseas investment has been effectively curbed this year, Zhong said, speaking on the sidelines of the 19th Communist Party Congress.