China top anti-graft watchdog says anti-corruption campaign has 'built into a crushing tide'

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top anti-graft watchdog has said that a multi-year campaign against corruption is consolidating and would continue to develop, according to a work report released at a key leadership summit.

(L to R) Chinese President Xi Jinping, former President Jiang Zemin and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stand as they listen to the "L'Internationale" at the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The Central Commission of Discipline Inspection said in the report given to reporters on Monday as part of the closing ceremony of the 19th National Party Congress that the campaign has been “built into a crushing tide”.

President Xi Jinping’s has vowed to battle deep-seated graft in the Party saying that a failure to stop corruption could damage the Party’s future.