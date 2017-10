BEIJING (Reuters) - China has zero tolerance for corruption within the ruling Communist Party, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a speech at the opening of a key party congress.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Having warned that rampant graft threatened the legitimacy of the party, Xi has overseen a sweeping crackdown on corruption that has felled numerous high-ranking officials within the party, government and military.