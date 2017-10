BEIJING (Reuters) - China will set up a central leading group for advancing law-based governance, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the opening of a Communist Party Congress.

China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The move is aimed at helping build rule of law in China, he said.