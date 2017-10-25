China Communist Party unveils new leadership

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Communist Party revealed its new top leadership helmed by President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, breaking with recent precedent by failing to include a clear successor among the seven-man line-up.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Apart from Xi, Premier Li Keqiang was the only one to retain his spot amid sweeping changes on the Politburo Standing Committee, the height of power in China.

Li Zhanshu, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Huning and Wang Yang were promoted, replacing five retiring members including anti-corruption chief Wang Qishan, a key Xi ally.