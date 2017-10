BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China has firmly opposed and prevented Taiwan’s independence over the past five years.

China's President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Xi made the comments in a speech at the beginning of a Communist Party congress. China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be a wayward province, to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if necessary.