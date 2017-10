BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ruling Communist Party will draft a new strategy for development during the next five years, party spokesman Tuo Zhen said on Tuesday.

Tuo was speaking at a briefing a day ahead of the opening of the key, twice-a-decade party congress where President Xi Jinping will map out his ambitions for the country and further tighten his grip on power.