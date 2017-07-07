FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China prosecutes former provincial party boss over graft
July 7, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a month ago

China prosecutes former provincial party boss over graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has prosecuted the former chief of the ruling Communist Party in the northeastern province of Liaoning for offences including bribery and corruption, the country's top prosecutor said on Friday.

Wang Min's offences include bribery, corruption and negligence of duty, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a posting on its website.

President Xi Jinping has waged a sweeping campaign to root out deeply ingrained corruption, warning that the problem is so bad it could affect the ruling Communist Party's grip on power.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

