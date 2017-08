SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The former chairman of Tianjin Port Group Yu Rumin is being investigated over possible graft, China's top prosecutor said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yu is suspected of taking bribes, the prosecutor said without giving further details, adding that the investigation was in progress.

Yu, who was detained by the anti-corruption watchdog on May 21, was chairman of the Tianjin Port until 2013 when he retirement.