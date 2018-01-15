China sees 1,300 fugitives returned from overseas in 2017 - China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A total of 1,300 fugitives were returned to China from overseas last year, including 347 corrupt officials, the China Daily reported on Monday, citing figures from the country’s corruption watchdog.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) also said 980 million yuan ($151.69 million) of illicit assets were recovered over the course of the year.

China has been waging war on graft and extravagance among government and Communist Party officials since President Xi Jinping came to power, arresting high-level “tigers” and low-ranking “flies” and banning lavish banquets.

The CCDI vowed to further strengthen international cooperation in fighting against corruption this year. It also said it would sign more bilateral and multilateral agreements and conduct more joint investigations with countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia.

It has been cooperating with Interpol to force its most wanted graft suspects to return to China to face justice, and seized several high-profile fugitives last year, including a former mayor of the city of Wenzhou and a real estate mogul accused of bribery.