China's cross-border capital flows will remain stable - regulator
November 16, 2017 / 7:39 AM / Updated a day ago

China's cross-border capital flows will remain stable - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cross-border capital flows remained basically balanced in October and will continue to be stable, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

China’s commercial banks purchased a net $2.8 billion (2.12 billion pounds) of foreign exchange in October, compared with a net purchase of $0.300 billion in September, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) announced on its website earlier in the day.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
