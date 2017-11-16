China's cross-border capital flows will remain stable - regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cross-border capital flows remained basically balanced in October and will continue to be stable, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.
China’s commercial banks purchased a net $2.8 billion (2.12 billion pounds) of foreign exchange in October, compared with a net purchase of $0.300 billion in September, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) announced on its website earlier in the day.
Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk