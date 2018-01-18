FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 8:29 AM / a day ago

Final consumption accounted for 58.8 percent of China's 2017 GDP growth - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Final consumption accounted for 58.8 percent of China’s economic growth in 2017, while capital formation accounted for 32.1 percent of growth, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Net exports contributed about 9 percent of growth last year, the statistics bureau said.

Those numbers compare to shares of 64.6 percent for consumption and 42.2 percent for capital formation in 2016, when exports were negative for growth.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk

