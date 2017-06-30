China's outstanding foreign debt rises to $1.44 trillion at end-March - FX regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's outstanding foreign debt rose to $1.44 trillion (£1.10 trillion) at the end of the first quarter from $1.42 trillion at the end of 2016, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Short-term foreign debt stood at $916.4 billion at end-March, up from $870.9 billion at the end of last year, the regulator said.

Short-term foreign debt accounted for 64 percent of the total at the end of March, while medium- and long-term debt made up 36 percent of the total, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

China's foreign debt increased steadily in the first quarter and the country will continue to fend off foreign debt risks, the FX regulator said in a note accompanying the statement.