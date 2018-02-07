FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 11:33 AM / a day ago

China forex reserves will remain stable overall - FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China foreign exchange reserves will remain stable overall as cross-border capital flows and foreign exchange supply and demand become more balanced, the foreign exchange regulator said Wednesday.

The $21.5 billion (15.45 billion pounds) increase in China’s foreign exchange reserves in January was primarily driven by appreciation of non-U.S. dollar currencies and changes in asset prices, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on in a statement on its website.

China’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a 12th straight month in January to $3.161 trillion, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

