China's overseas investments still have large growth potential - state planner
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 4:18 AM / a day ago

China's overseas investments still have large growth potential - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s overseas investments still have relatively large growth potential, despite challenges stemming from growing protectionism in some markets, the top state planner said on Thursday.

The blind optimism of some Chinese companies investing overseas has fuelled misunderstandings in some countries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added in a report on China’s offshore investments.

It did not elaborate.

The regulator supports Chinese firms’ efforts to safeguard overseas investments, but their activities still need to be regulated, the NDRC added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
