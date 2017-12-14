FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: China's central bank moves to modest policy tightening in 2017
December 14, 2017

Factbox: China's central bank moves to modest policy tightening in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank raised money market interest rates on Thursday hours after the Federal Reserve increased U.S. rates.

The People’s Bank of China has moved to a slight tightening bias this year following six benchmark interest rate cuts in 2014-2015 as the economy stabilises and the focus turns toward credit risk.

The tightening has targeted money market rates, with traditional benchmark policy rates left unchanged as the central bank tries to avoid raising funding costs for an already heavily-indebted corporate sector.

The benchmark one-year lending rate was last adjusted when it was cut on Oct. 24, 2015, and stands at 4.35 percent.

Here is a timeline of the recent interest rate increases:

DECEMBER 14

Open market operation reverse repurchase agreements (repos), 5 bps:

- 7-day reverse repo rate raised to 2.50 percent

- 28-day reverse repo rate raised to 2.80 percent

MLFs, 5 bps:

- 1-year MLF rate raised to 3.25 percent

MARCH 16

Open market operation reverse repurchase agreements (repos), 10 bps:

- 7-day reverse repo rate raised to 2.45 percent

- 14-day reverse repo rate raised to 2.60 percent

- 28-day reverse repo rate raised to 2.75 percent

MLFs, 10 bps:

- 6-month MLF rate raised to 3.05 percent

- 1-year MLF rate raised to 3.2 percent

SLFs, various bps:

- Overnight SLF rate raised 20 bps to 3.30 percent

- 7-day SLF rate raised 10 bps to 3.45 percent

- 1-month SLF rate raised 10 bps to 3.80 percent

FEBRUARY 3

Open market operation reverse repos, 10 bps:

- Seven-day reverse repo rate raised to 2.35 percent

- 14-day reverse repo rate raised to 2.50 percent

- 28-day reverse repo rate raised to 2.65 percent

Standing lending facility (SLF), various bps:

- Overnight SLF rate raised 35 bps to 3.10 percent

- Seven-day SLF rate raised 10 bps to 3.35 percent

- One-month SLF rate raised 10 bps to 3.70 percent

JANUARY 24

Medium-term lending facility (MLF), 10 basis point (bps):

- Six-month MLF rate raised to 2.95 percent

- One-year MLF rate raised to 3.1 percent

Reporting by John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
