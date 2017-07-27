FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
China's Xi pledges deeper supply-side reforms - Xinhua
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 27, 2017 / 11:53 PM / 10 days ago

China's Xi pledges deeper supply-side reforms - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 18, 2017.Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will deepen so-called supply-side structural reforms that include efforts to deleverage the economy and cut excess capacity, President Xi Jinping told senior Communist Party leaders according to state media.

Speaking at a two-day meeting to prepare for a once-in-five-years party congress later this year, Xi urged the party to make "all-out efforts, especially in preventing and defusing major risks, relieving poverty, as well as preventing and controlling pollution", the state news agency Xinhua reported.

"China will keep deepening supply-side structural reform to push forward sustained and healthy economic and social development," Xinhua said, quoting Xi.

Xinhua said supply-side structural reforms included deleveraging, destocking, cutting excess capacity, reducing costs and "shoring up weak areas".

Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.