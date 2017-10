BEIJING (Reuters) - China will try to avoid layoffs as it presses ahead with reforms of its state-owned enterprises, Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-Owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), said on Wednesday.

Xiao Yaqing, Chairman, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

“We hope there will be more restructuring and less bankruptcy...to let employees have more sense of gain - to have more job reallocation and fewer layoffs,” Xiao said during a briefing on the sidelines of the ongoing Communist Party Congress.