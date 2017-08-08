FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China July trade surplus with U.S. slips to $25.2 billion
August 8, 2017 / 3:17 AM / in 2 months

China July trade surplus with U.S. slips to $25.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China had a $25.2 billion trade surplus with the United States in July, down slightly from $25.4 billion in June, which was the highest since October 2015, customs data showed on Tuesday.

China also recorded a $142.75 billion trade surplus with the U.S. for the first seven months of the year.

U.S. President Donald Trump is believed to be close to a decision on how to respond to what he considers China’s unfair trade practices, as Washington prepares to launch an inquiry into Beijing’s intellectual property and trade practices.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

