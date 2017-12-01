FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says growth in interbank wealth products slowing sharply
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 1, 2017 / 8:06 AM / a day ago

China says growth in interbank wealth products slowing sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator said on Friday that the country’s interbank business slowed significantly in the first 10 months of the year, with the total volume of wealth management products (WMPs) shrinking by 2.7 trillion yuan (£301.9 billion).

Interbank assets and liabilities of banking institutions in January-to-October declined by 3.4 trillion yuan and 1.4 trillion yuan, respectively, Xiao Yuanqi, head of prudential regulation for the China Banking Regulatory Commission told a news conference.

The growth rate for WMPs declined 4.7 percent, Xiao said.

China issued sweeping guidelines last month to tighten rules on the fast-growing asset management business as part of a widening government campaign to reduce risks in the financial system.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.