China calls on coal miners, oil refiners to ensure summer power supplies

A worker speaks as he loads coal on a truck at a depot near a coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing called on Friday for coal miners to boost output and oil majors to maintain fuel operating rates as part of a series of steps to ensure power supplies over the summer as the government warned that some regions are still under pressure.

In a statement, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said companies should import early supplies of liquefied natural gas ahead of the winter.

The statement comes as prices of thermal coal, the nation's top fuel, have rallied on concerns that low rainfall in the south in recent months has hurt hydro power output and oil refiners prepare for run cuts.