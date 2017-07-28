China will crack down on forex irregularities in second half - FX regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to crack down on foreign exchange irregularities in the second half, the country's forex regulator said on Friday, adding that support will be provided for domestic companies for their legitimate outbound investments.
China will also safeguard and increase the value of the country's forex reserves in the second half of this year, said The State Administration of Foreign Exchange, following a internal meeting.
Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam