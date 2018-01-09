Airbus, Areva sign agreements in China as Macron visits Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s state planner on expanding cooperation in the aeronautical industry in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, as part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China.

The logo of Airbus Group is seen at the Airbus Helicopters Paris-Le Bourget plant dedicated to the production and the renovation of helicopters blades, in Dugny, near Paris, France, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Areva (ARVCF.PK) signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with China National Nuclear Corp [CNNNC.UL]. The two also signed a memorandum of understanding on a nuclear waste reprocessing plant.