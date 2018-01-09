FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus, Areva sign agreements in China as Macron visits Beijing
January 9, 2018 / 11:50 AM / a day ago

Airbus, Areva sign agreements in China as Macron visits Beijing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s state planner on expanding cooperation in the aeronautical industry in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, as part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China.

The logo of Airbus Group is seen at the Airbus Helicopters Paris-Le Bourget plant dedicated to the production and the renovation of helicopters blades, in Dugny, near Paris, France, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

    Areva (ARVCF.PK) signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with China National Nuclear Corp [CNNNC.UL]. The two also signed a memorandum of understanding on a nuclear waste reprocessing plant.

    Reporting by Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Tom Daley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Louise Heavens

