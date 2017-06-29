FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Chinese activist Liu should get treatment he needs - German foreign ministry source
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 29, 2017 / 8:57 AM / a month ago

Chinese activist Liu should get treatment he needs - German foreign ministry source

Photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo (L) and wife Liu Xia are left by protesters outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China June 27, 2017.Bobby Yip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Liu Xiaobo should receive the medical treatment that he needs and wants, a German foreign ministry source said on Thursday, when asked whether Liu would receive treatment for his late-stage cancer in Germany.

The source, who asked not to be named, declined to comment specifically on whether Liu, 61, who was jailed in 2009 after he helped write a petition calling for sweeping political reforms, would be treated in Germany for his liver cancer.

"Liu Xiaobo should receive the treatment that he needs and that he and his family desire," the source said.

A second source familiar with the case said officials from China, Germany and the European Union were still discussing the matter and no final decision had been made.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Stephan Schepers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.