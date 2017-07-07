FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
China's CGN - too early to say Hinkley Point faces cost overruns: China Daily
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 7, 2017 / 12:25 AM / a month ago

China's CGN - too early to say Hinkley Point faces cost overruns: China Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site near Bridgwater in Britain, September 14, 2016.Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) said it was too early to say if Britain's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station project will face delays or cost overruns, state newspaper China Daily reported on Friday.

CGN's partner, French state-owned utility EDF, said this week the cost of completion had risen by 1.5 billion pounds to 19.6 billion pounds, which would reduce its predicted rate of return on investment.

China's largest nuclear operator said the project was in the early stages of construction and it was too early to say whether it would cost more money or take more time.

It also said that reasonable returns from the project could still be expected despite the high costs.

CGN has a 33.5 percent stake in the plant, Britain's first new nuclear plant to be built in decades. The project has been plagued by delays and criticised for its guaranteed price for electricity, which is higher than current market prices.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.