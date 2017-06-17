FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks regulator approves six IPOs to raise $499 million
#Business News
June 17, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 2 months ago

China stocks regulator approves six IPOs to raise $499 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has said it has approved six initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 3.4 billion yuan ($499.29 million).

Three of the approved IPOs are on the Shanghai bourse, one on the Shenzhen small and medium enterprise (SME) board, and two on the start-up ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its official microblog on Friday.

($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Ivy Lv and Engen Tham; Editing by Sam Holmes

