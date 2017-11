SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L) sees the global copper market balanced or in a small deficit this year, with the situation continuing into 2018, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Ivan Arriagada, chief executive officer of Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals Plc, attends an interview with Reuters in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Refined copper demand is growing at a “healthy rate” of 4 percent this year and new production “has largely already been absorbed in the market”, Ivan Arriagada said at the Asia Copper Conference in Shanghai.