BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it will skip open market operations on Saturday as liquidity levels in the banking system were “appropriate”.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Pei Li; Click on the following for historical data on:; PBOC repo issues: <0#CNREPO=PBOC>; PBOC repos outstanding: <0#CNRPVOL=PBOC>; PBOC bill issues: <0#CNTBIA=PBOC>; PBOC bills outstanding: <0#CNCBAMTOS=CDC>