PBOC to inject 140 billion yuan via reverse repos - traders
#Business News
October 19, 2017 / 1:25 AM / in 3 days

PBOC to inject 140 billion yuan via reverse repos - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank will inject 140 billion yuan (15.99 billion pounds) into money markets on Thursday, traders said.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 80 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, and 60 billion yuan through 14-day reverse repos, they said.

On a net basis, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will inject 100 billion yuan into the market via open market operations for the day, with 40 billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Thursday.

The PBOC drained a net 240 billion yuan from the money market last week.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

