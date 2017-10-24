PBOC to inject 250 bln yuan via reverse repos - traders

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank will inject 250 billion yuan ($37.66 billion) into money markets on Tuesday, traders said.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 130 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, and 120 billion yuan through 14-day reverse repos, they said.

On a net basis, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will inject 140 billion yuan into the market via open market operations for the day, with 110 billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Tuesday.

The PBOC injected a net 560 billion yuan into the money market last week.

($1 = 6.6380 Chinese yuan)