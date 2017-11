BEIJING (Reuters) - Russia’s Prime Minister Medvedev said on Wednesday that the world should not be dominated by one currency.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends a news conference following Russian-Moroccan talks at Moroccan Interior Ministry in Rabat, Morroco October 11, 2017. REUTERS

Russia is also working on its own national payment system, Medvedev told reporters in Beijing during a visit to China.