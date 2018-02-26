FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World News
February 26, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

White House says it is up to China to decide on its presidential term limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was up to China to decide whether to do away with presidential term limits after the country’s ruling Communist Party made a proposal on Sunday that would allow President Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely.

“That’s a decision for China to make about what’s best for their country,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a press briefing.

Sanders said President Donald Trump supported having term limits in the United States. “But that’s a decision that would be up to China,” she said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.