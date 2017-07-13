FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
France calls on China to allow Liu Xiaobo's family to move around freely
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 25 days ago

France calls on China to allow Liu Xiaobo's family to move around freely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France expressed sadness over the death of Chinese dissident and 2010 Peace Nobel Prize Winner Liu Xiaobo on Thursday and called on Chinese authorities to allow his wife and family to move around freely.

"Despite long periods of detention and for more than 30 years, he never stopped defending, with courage, fundamental rights and freedom of speech," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

"Human rights are a priority of French diplomacy all over the world and, because of that, this issue is part of our dialogue with China," Le Drian added.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

